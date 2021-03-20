Maharashtra weather update: Thunderstorm, rain likely to occur in some districts, says IMD

After experiencing a scorching heat, Mumbaikars got respite from the heat on Saturday as the city observed a cloudy weather since afternoon. As per Indian Meteorological Department, maximum temperature dropped to 33 degree celcius while the minimum temperature stood at 23 degrees.

As per IMD, thunderstorm warning is issued in the North Central region of Maharashtra as on March 20, as partially cloudy weather has been noticed in various parts of Maharashtra. While lightning, rain and gusty wind with thunderstorm is likely to occur in isolated districts of Jalgaon, Dhule, Nandurbar, Nashik, Pune and Ahemadnagar at 30-40 kmph. Isolated hailstorm also very likely over Marathawada today.