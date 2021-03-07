Mumbai weather update: City gets respite from heat as maximum temperature drops to 32.8 degrees Celsius

After experiencing scorching heat, Mumbaikars got some respite from warm conditions on Sunday as the city’s maximum temperature dropped to 32.8 degrees Celsius. On Thursday, with the maximum temperature soaring to 38.1 degrees Celsius, Mumbai recorded the hottest day of the season so far.

On Sunday, India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Santacruz observatory recorded the maximum temperature at 32.8 degrees Celsius, while the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 32.2 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the Santacruz observatory in the western suburbs recorded a minimum temperature of 19.8 degrees Celsius, while the Colaba observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 23 degrees Celsius.

IMD Mumbai chief KS Hosalikar on Saturday had said that city may get relief from high temperatures on weekend. "Last 3 days temp profiles of Mumbai Santacruz AWS. Green & Blue lines are of 5 and 4 March during which; day's Max Temp reached 37-38 Deg C. Red line is of today's temperature indicating max temp being significantly dropped, giving much needed relief to Mumbaikars on week end,” Hosalikar tweeted.