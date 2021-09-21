Maharashtra weather update: Heavy rains expected across state for next 2 days; Yellow alert for Konkan, Palghar, Raigad

While the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday in its 24-hour forecasted predicted light to moderate rain with the possibility of heavy spells at isolated places in Mumbai, the weather department has also forecasted that heavy rains are expected all over Maharashtra for the next 2 days.

Konkan, Central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha shal be receiving heavy rainfall for the next 2 days.

Yellow alert has been issued for Konkan region as heavy rains with thunderstorm are expected and the region will be receiving 64 mm to 115 mm of rainfall.

While torrential rains are expected in some places of Palghar, Thane, Mumbai and Raigad and a yellow alert has also been issued.

Pune, Nashik, Satara will also receive torrential rains while Solapur, Nandurbar, Dhule, Jalgaon shall receive heavy rains.

Meanwhile, IMD on Monday said that fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls is very likely over east Rajasthan during next five days, and over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh during next four days, and over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada and Gujarat during next three days.

Squally weather (wind speed 40-50 kmph to gusting 60 kmph) very likely over the Southwest and West central Arabian Sea for next few days.

Meanwhile, India received 8.1 mm rainfall today, 65% above the normal weighted average of 4.9 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department. All four homogenous regions in the country received above-normal rainfall today. Central India got 92% higher rainfall at 9.8 mm, while northwestern parts of the country received 5.4 mm showers, a whopping 124% above normal.

East and northeast India received 8.5 mm rainfall, 3% higher, and the southern peninsula received 50% above-normal showers at 9.1 mm. Of the country's 36 meteorological subdivisions, 19 received excess-to-large excess rain, 11 got deficient-to-large deficient rainfall, while six regions received normal showers.

