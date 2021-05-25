Maharashtra: War of words between MIM MP Jaleel & Sena leader Khaire over lockdown extension

Mumbai: Even though the Maharashtra Government has yet to make a formal announcement on extension of lockdown, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen MP Imtiyaz Jaleel and the Shiv Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire on Tuesday entered into a verbal duel on the lockdown curbs. Jaleel declared that if CM Uddhav Thackeray on June 1 announces the extension of lockdown then nobody from Aurangabad will listen to him and the shops will be reopened.

On the other hand, Khaire, who faced defeat from Jaleel in Lok Sabha elections, said Shiv Sena activists will reply in their own style and see that Thackeray’s announcement on lockdown will be implemented fully.

‘’Lockdown norms will not be observed and shops will be reopened,’’ warned Jaleel. ‘’There is a need to give relaxation now as the Covid-19 cases have reduced to 120 in the Aurangabad city from 1800 two months ago. In rural areas, the cases are down to 200. The government should withdraw lockdown restrictions as the people will no longer follow those norms,’’ he said.

Jaleel gave full credit to the people for adhering to the Covid-19 protocols that led to a fall in cases despite facing a lot of hardships. ‘’If Prime Minister and Chief Minister will once again come on TV and give a lecture then nobody will listen after June 1,’’ he noted.

‘’There is a limit for lockdown to be in place. Many people have lost their jobs while there are several others who have to strive to get their two-time meals. It is not just people but even Modi Bhakts will not accept further extension in lockdown,’’ said Jaleel.

However, Khaire, who has yet to digest his defeat from Jaleel, said Shiv Sena will reply in its own style if Jaleel tries to reopen the shops against the state government orders. ‘’There is a possibility of a third wave of Covid-19 pandemic. The decisions taken by the administration will have to be followed to avoid spurt in infection. The administration should take action against Jaleel for his statement,’’ said Khaire.