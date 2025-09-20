 Maharashtra Waqf Board To Supervise Zakaria Masjid Trust Elections Amid Previous Scuffle
Manoj RamakrishnanUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 10:11 PM IST
Representatives from the Maharashtra State Waqf Board will be present at the  Zakaria Masjid Trust, Masjid Bandar Road, during the elections today to elect a new management. The Waqf Board also appointed a lawyer to  supervise and monitor the elections to be held at Memon Jamaatkhana, Kambekar Street on September 21.

Election Reporting and Compliance

Junaid Syed, chief executive officerMaharashtra State Waqf Board, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, instructed the lawyer to submit a report with comments to the Waqf office after the elections. The lawyer also has to instruct the association to submit the amendment application under Section 42 of the Election Act, 1995, along with the election report after the conclusion of the election.

Previous AGM Incident

On September 14, the annual general meeting of the trust run by the Kutchi Memon community ended in a scuffle between two members. An FIR was registered about the incident at Pydhonie police station. The Waqf Board said.

Ensuring Fair Elections

A complaint has been received regarding interference in the election and a request was made to hold the election under its supervision. The Waqf Board said that disciplinary action will be taken against members who do follow the instruction. The Pydhonie police station has been informed about the meeting.

