Maharashtra: Untimely rain bad for fruits

Mumbai: The department of relief and rehabilitation has swung into action to assess the damage caused to mangoes, grapes, onions and other crops in various parts of Maharashtra due to untimely rains. The department has asked district collectors to undertake field visits and also issue advisories to farmers. The weather bureau has already predicted more rains for the next two to three days. The department officer told The Free Press Journal, “It is difficult to give you the damage in terms of value or with regard to land acreage, as of now. It will be known only after this phase is over.’’

Some farmers from Nashik, a leading grower of grapes, feared they would incur huge losses, while farmers from Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg have said the rains will severely damage mango production this year. The flowering cycle has been badly hit by the untimely rains. Cotton growers are worried that the rains may damage the produce stored for sale.