Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray and Devendra Fadnavis wage war of words over Narendra Modi

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, left, and former CM Uddhav Thackeray, during happier times in 2019 | PTI

A day after the Election Commission’s move to freeze Shiv Sena name and bow and arrow symbol, the Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday were engaged in a war of words.

Uddhav, during his interaction with district heads and senior leaders, led a scathing attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that after the demonetisation, the PM is a spent currency. He further added that the Shinde camp and BJP therefore need Balasaheb Thackeray, who is a strong currency still.

Uddhav further said, ‘’I fought with the BJP, I fought with the people of the family. I had elected 63 MLAs of his party by fighting this battle.’’

Referring to the defection of party MPs, Uddhav said that they had told him that they would have to use Modi’s name in the next general elections.

‘’So my question to them is that after breaking away from us, why does their group need the name of Balasaheb?’’ he asked, while lashing out at rebel MPs and legislators who are now part of Shinde camp.

Uddhav asked the party officer bearers and Sainiks to maintain restraint and remain with him in the party's revival.

Fadnavis targets Uddhav

However, Fadnavis countered Uddhav’s attack on Modi, saying that the PM is a currency that works and will continue to work.

On EC’s ruling, Fadnavis said, ‘’Uddhav has forgotten that post demonetisation all elections have been won on the Modi currency. His 18 MPs were elected to the Lok Sabha on Modi currency as also his 56 legislators. We revere Balasaheb but the Modi currency works and will continue to work.’’

Fadnavis claimed that there was nothing surprising in the interim order given by the EC, as in the past too it had taken such decisions before taking the final decision.

‘’I expect when the final decision is taken the Eknath Shinde view will be upheld,’’ he added.

“I think when the ECI takes the final decision on the claims made by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray on proprietary over the Shiv Sena name and symbol, CM Shinde will succeed,” observed Fadnavis

Shiv Sena Will Bounce Back With More Aggression and Vigour: Sharad Pawar

Reacting to EC’s order barring Shiv Sena party factions from using party name and symbol, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar said, “Shiv Sena will not finish. In fact, it will bounce back with more aggression and vigour by the youth of the party. There will be no effect on Andheri by-poll as NCP and Congress have given support to the candidate of Uddhav’s Sena camp.”