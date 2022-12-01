e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: Two tigers found dead in Tadoba Andhari Reserve within last 24 hours

Maharashtra: Two tigers found dead in Tadoba Andhari Reserve within last 24 hours

The tigress, aged around 6-7 months may have died in a territorial fight, and tiger T-75 was 14-15 years old and died of old age.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, December 01, 2022, 06:26 PM IST
article-image
Tiger in TATR | representative image
Follow us on

Chandrapur: Two tigers were found dead at different spots in the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, an official said on Thursday.

Tigress T-60 was found dead on Thursday morning in compartment 189 in Moharli range in the buffer zone of TATR, some 47 kilometres from the district headquarters, he said.

"During spot inspection, we found pugmarks of a tiger as well. The tigress, aged around 6-7 months, may have died in a territorial fight. The carcass has been shifted to Transit Treatment Centre for autopsy," Dr Jitendra Ramgaonkar, chief conservator of forests, TATR, said.

Earlier, the carcass of adult tiger T-75 was found in a decomposed state on Wednesday afternoon in Shivni range in the buffer zone, he added.

"T-75 was 14-15 years old and may have died of old age. All body parts are intact. It was cremated as per norms," Dr Ramgaonkar said.

Read Also
From Tadoba Tiger Reserve to Sunderbans: Six places to go tiger-spotting in India
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Updates: Massive crowd at airport due to system failure

Mumbai Updates: Massive crowd at airport due to system failure

Palghar: Wild boars disturb the farming activity, farmers demand compensation for damaged crops

Palghar: Wild boars disturb the farming activity, farmers demand compensation for damaged crops

Maharashtra: Congress asks ruling alliance MPs & legislators to resign over insult to Chhatrapati...

Maharashtra: Congress asks ruling alliance MPs & legislators to resign over insult to Chhatrapati...

Maharashtra bets big on mining of gold reserves in Sindhudurg district

Maharashtra bets big on mining of gold reserves in Sindhudurg district

FPJ EXCLUSIVE : MCZMA defers clearance for 1.6 km four lane bridge between Nariman Point & Colaba,...

FPJ EXCLUSIVE : MCZMA defers clearance for 1.6 km four lane bridge between Nariman Point & Colaba,...