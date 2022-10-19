e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: Two shepherds mauled to death by Tiger in Chichpalli forest

Maharashtra: Two shepherds mauled to death by Tiger in Chichpalli forest

The deceased, identified as Nanaji Nikose (53) and Diwru Waslekar (55), had gone into the forest with cattle when the tiger attacked them.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 06:39 PM IST
article-image
Representative Pic | Imagesbazaar
Follow us on

A tiger mauled two shepherds to death at Chinchala village in the Chichpalli forest range in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Wednesday, a senior forest officer said.

The deceased, identified as Nanaji Nikose (53) and Diwru Waslekar (55), had gone into the forest with cattle when the tiger attacked them.

Read Also
Forest officials on lookout for yet another tiger on MANIT premises
article-image

The kin of the deceased duo was given initial ex-gratia by forest officials, said Divisional Forest Officer, Chandrapur division, Prashant Khade.

Chandrapur district in east Maharashtra houses the state's oldest and largest national park, the "Tadoba National Park".

Read Also
Bhopal: Tiger caught from MANIT campus kept in enclosure of Choorna range in Satpura Tiger Reserve
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: Two shepherds mauled to death by Tiger in Chichpalli forest

Maharashtra: Two shepherds mauled to death by Tiger in Chichpalli forest

Mumbai updates: Mumbai Police on high alert after bomb threat call

Mumbai updates: Mumbai Police on high alert after bomb threat call

Schedule Caste panel directed NCB Dy Director-General Singh to submit full facts, documents, report...

Schedule Caste panel directed NCB Dy Director-General Singh to submit full facts, documents, report...

NCP leader Nawab Malik's judicial custody extended by 14 days

NCP leader Nawab Malik's judicial custody extended by 14 days

Diwali 2022: Shoppers make best of the festival after two years; Seen buying unique diyas, kandeel,...

Diwali 2022: Shoppers make best of the festival after two years; Seen buying unique diyas, kandeel,...