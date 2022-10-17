e-Paper Get App
Forest officials on lookout for yet another tiger on MANIT premises

The tiger is one-and-half years old and is known as T-1234.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 17, 2022, 11:10 PM IST
article-image
Tiger captured on Sunday from MANIT campus has been sent to to Satpura Tiger Reserve |
Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Even as the tiger on prowl in MANIT had been captured on Sunday and sent to Satpura Tiger Reserve (STR), forest officials are not heaving a sigh of relief. A much younger tiger which stayed inside MANIT premises for a few days later left it.

As there is a distant possibility of recurrence of this tiger, forest officials are in no mood to take a chance. They are continuing with monitoring operation inside MANIT campus.

The aforesaid tiger is one-and-half years old and is known as T-1234. The mother of this tiger moves inside Kerwa jungle areas. This particular tiger forayed inside MANIT campus on October 1 and left it on October 5.

Speaking to Free Press, DFO Alok Pathak said that as there is possibility of recurrence of tiger T-1234, monitoring is still continuing in MANIT campus. Sixteen cameras are placed at different locations to capture any movement of the tiger. The monitoring will continue until MANIT administration fence the gaps inside the wall or repair the broken wall.



