Maharashtra: Transport department mulls permit to ply 'Maxi Cabs' on state roads

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Transport Department is mulling to officially permit 'Maxi Cab' services ply on the roads in the state.

Maxi Cabs are mini 10-12 seater vans that provide shuttle taxi service to commuters. These vans run majorly in the satelite cities and rural districts of the state and most of the routes are not approved by the Regional Transport Office (RTO).

The state government has been trying to give official status to the maxi cabs since 2000s. The proposal, however, has been heavily resisted by Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) as they fear the cab services will affect the state owned transport body.

In a high profile transport committee meeting chaired by state transport minister, Anil Parab, on Wednesday, the possibility of running maxi cabs officially on city roads were discussed.

A dedicated committee for 'Maxi Cabs' has been formed and the transport minister has instructed the members to prepare a detailed report by studying various issues like passenger footfall, transport facilities, and submit in two months.