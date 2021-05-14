Maharashtra to raise its oxygen production capacity to 3,000 MT per day: Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said the state government has set a target of producing 3,000 metric tonnes of oxygen per day to ensure that the state does not face paucity of the life-saving gas.

Speaking to reporters after a review meeting of the COVID-19 situation here, Pawar said measures are being taken to elevate the healthcare infrastructure considering experts' prediction that children will be the most vulnerable during the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The state government has taken a decision to keep a target of producing 3,000 MT of oxygen per day. Currently, the production capacity in the state is over 1,200 MT, but a decision has been taken to increase the production by 1,800 MT to ensure that there is no shortage," he said.

Pawar, who is also the guardian minister of Pune, also said that several cases of Mucormycosis have been reported in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and rural parts of the district.