Maharashtra To Launch Mechanical Laundry Service In 593 Health Centres

Mumbai: In a significant step towards improving hygiene and infection control in healthcare facilities, the government will launch a mechanical laundry service across 593 health institutions in the state on October 15. The new service ensures disinfected and barrier-based washing of hospital linens using modern facilities, completely eliminating human intervention in the process.

The inauguration ceremony will be held on October 15, 2025 at 12 pm, with the presence of Prakash Abitkar, Minister of Public Health and Family Welfare, and Meghna Sakore-Bordikar, Minister of State for Public Health & Family Welfare.

The initiative aims to enhance hospital hygiene, prevent the spread of infections, and provide a standardized laundry process across all government health facilities in the state. Officials highlighted that the service will ensure consistent sterilization, improved safety for patients and staff, and reduce manual handling errors.

This rollout marks a major modernization effort in healthcare infrastructure, reflecting the government’s commitment to public health and patient safety.

