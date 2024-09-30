Maharashtra: Third Installment Of Ladki Bahin Yojana Begins, State Disburses ₹521 Crore To 34.74 Lakh Beneficiaries

Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana | ANI

The state government has started transferring the third installment under Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, said women and child development minister Aditi Tatkare. The disbursement began on Sunday, she said in a post on X.

“On September 29, benefits totalling up to Rs 521 crore were transferred to 34,74,116 beneficiaries. The government is working to ensure that the remaining eligible women receive their benefits by the end of the month,” read the post.

Tatkare further said that many women beneficiaries have already received Rs1,500 in their accounts. The distribution process is ongoing and all those eligible are expected to receive their payments shortly, the minister added.

She continued that women who previously received benefits will get the third installment, while those who faced technical issues will get all three installments at once. However, whose applications were not accepted or contained errors will not receive benefits until the rectification, said Tatkare.

Additionally, those who have not linked their bank accounts with their Aadhaar numbers are also ineligible. The government is still accepting applications for the scheme.