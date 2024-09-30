 Maharashtra: Third Installment Of Ladki Bahin Yojana Begins, State Disburses ₹521 Crore To 34.74 Lakh Beneficiaries
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: Third Installment Of Ladki Bahin Yojana Begins, State Disburses ₹521 Crore To 34.74 Lakh Beneficiaries

Maharashtra: Third Installment Of Ladki Bahin Yojana Begins, State Disburses ₹521 Crore To 34.74 Lakh Beneficiaries

Aditi Tatkare further said that many women beneficiaries have already received Rs1,500 in their accounts. The distribution process is ongoing and all those eligible are expected to receive their payments shortly, the minister added.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Monday, September 30, 2024, 12:33 AM IST
article-image
Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana | ANI

The state government has started transferring the third installment under Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, said women and child development minister Aditi Tatkare. The disbursement began on Sunday, she said in a post on X.

“On September 29, benefits totalling up to Rs 521 crore were transferred to 34,74,116 beneficiaries. The government is working to ensure that the remaining eligible women receive their benefits by the end of the month,” read the post.

Read Also
Satara: Man Files 30 Applications Using 30 Aadhar Cards, Wife’s Bank Account for Ladki Bahin Yojna...
article-image

Tatkare further said that many women beneficiaries have already received Rs1,500 in their accounts. The distribution process is ongoing and all those eligible are expected to receive their payments shortly, the minister added.

She continued that women who previously received benefits will get the third installment, while those who faced technical issues will get all three installments at once. However, whose applications were not accepted or contained errors will not receive benefits until the rectification, said Tatkare.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai High Rent Woes: Lower Middle-Class Trapped In Cycle Of Financial Strain In 'City Of Dreams'
Mumbai High Rent Woes: Lower Middle-Class Trapped In Cycle Of Financial Strain In 'City Of Dreams'
Discord Gaming App And Terror Threat: 14-Year-Old's Obsession Fuels Mumbai Terror Threat
Discord Gaming App And Terror Threat: 14-Year-Old's Obsession Fuels Mumbai Terror Threat
Mumbai: Over 100 Idle Wet-Leased Buses Pile Up At Anik Depot Amid Growing Commuter Frustration
Mumbai: Over 100 Idle Wet-Leased Buses Pile Up At Anik Depot Amid Growing Commuter Frustration
Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) To Hold 'Maha Job' Fair On Oct 5 In Vile Parle
Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) To Hold 'Maha Job' Fair On Oct 5 In Vile Parle
Read Also
Mukhya Mantri Ladki Bahin Yojana: Maharashtra Government Allocates ₹70 Crore For Promotional...
article-image

Additionally, those who have not linked their bank accounts with their Aadhaar numbers are also ineligible. The government is still accepting applications for the scheme.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: Third Installment Of Ladki Bahin Yojana Begins, State Disburses ₹521 Crore To 34.74...

Maharashtra: Third Installment Of Ladki Bahin Yojana Begins, State Disburses ₹521 Crore To 34.74...

Mumbai High Rent Woes: Lower Middle-Class Trapped In Cycle Of Financial Strain In 'City Of Dreams'

Mumbai High Rent Woes: Lower Middle-Class Trapped In Cycle Of Financial Strain In 'City Of Dreams'

Maharashtra: Fire Breaks Out In Bar & Restaurant On 1st Floor Of Emerald Plaza In Thane; No...

Maharashtra: Fire Breaks Out In Bar & Restaurant On 1st Floor Of Emerald Plaza In Thane; No...

Discord Gaming App And Terror Threat: 14-Year-Old's Obsession Fuels Mumbai Terror Threat

Discord Gaming App And Terror Threat: 14-Year-Old's Obsession Fuels Mumbai Terror Threat

Mumbai: FIR Against Social Media Influencer & Bigg Boss OTT 3 Contestant Adnaan Shaikh After Sister...

Mumbai: FIR Against Social Media Influencer & Bigg Boss OTT 3 Contestant Adnaan Shaikh After Sister...