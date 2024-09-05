 Satara: Man Files 30 Applications Using 30 Aadhar Cards, Wife’s Bank Account for Ladki Bahin Yojna Benefits, Held for Scam
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneSatara: Man Files 30 Applications Using 30 Aadhar Cards, Wife’s Bank Account for Ladki Bahin Yojna Benefits, Held for Scam

Satara: Man Files 30 Applications Using 30 Aadhar Cards, Wife’s Bank Account for Ladki Bahin Yojna Benefits, Held for Scam

The Mukhya Mantri Ladki Bahin Yojana, a flagship scheme of the Eknath Shinde-led government for women's welfare, was announced in the state budget presented at the end of June. It is expected to cost the state exchequer ₹46,000 crore annually.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, September 05, 2024, 02:54 PM IST
article-image
Satara: Man Files 30 Applications Using 30 Aadhar Cards, Wife’s Bank Account for Ladki Bahin Yojna Benefits, Held for Scam | X/@AjitPawarSpeaks

While beneficiaries continue to complain about delays in form filling to avail benefits of the Ladki Bahin Yojna, a couple in Satara was held for fraudulently filing 30 applications to receive monetary benefits under the Chief Minister Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana.

According to a report by HT, the accused have been identified as Ganesh Sanjay Ghadge, 30, and Pratiksha Popat Jadhav, 22. They are residents of Nimsod village in Khatav tehsil, Satara district.

Ghadge applied for the Chief Minister Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana using different Aadhar cards for each application but provided his wife’s bank account details to receive the payout of ₹1,500 per person.

Read Also
'Is It Just A Piece Of Lego?': Netizens React As Pune Ganpati Mandals Demand Removal Of FOB On JM...
article-image

Mukhya Mantri Ladki Bahin Yojana

FPJ Shorts
FPJ Eco Ganesha: With 'Go Green' Motto, Cuffe Parade Gears Up To Celebrate Ganesh Utsav In Pollution-Free Way
FPJ Eco Ganesha: With 'Go Green' Motto, Cuffe Parade Gears Up To Celebrate Ganesh Utsav In Pollution-Free Way
UP: 'No Teacher Recruitment For 6 Years' Prayagraj Teachers' Protest Amid The Delay In Primary Teacher Recruitment
UP: 'No Teacher Recruitment For 6 Years' Prayagraj Teachers' Protest Amid The Delay In Primary Teacher Recruitment
India's Demat Accounts Crossed 17 Crore Mark, Led By Surge In IPOs
India's Demat Accounts Crossed 17 Crore Mark, Led By Surge In IPOs
My Mudra Fincorp IPO Day 1: ₹33 Crore SME Public Issue Receives 0.66 Times Bids
My Mudra Fincorp IPO Day 1: ₹33 Crore SME Public Issue Receives 0.66 Times Bids

The Mukhya Mantri Ladki Bahin Yojana, a flagship scheme of the Eknath Shinde-led government for women's welfare, was announced in the state budget presented at the end of June. It is expected to cost the state exchequer ₹46,000 crore annually.

Under the scheme, married, divorced, and destitute women aged 21-65 will receive ₹1,500 per month, with the annual family income of beneficiaries capped at ₹2.5 lakh. Given the overwhelming response to the scheme, the cut-off date for submitting applications by eligible women has been extended to September 30.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pimpri-Chinchwad: From Cyber Crime To Traffic Congestion, CP Vinoy Choubey Addresses Several...

Pimpri-Chinchwad: From Cyber Crime To Traffic Congestion, CP Vinoy Choubey Addresses Several...

Satara: Man Files 30 Applications Using 30 Aadhar Cards, Wife’s Bank Account for Ladki Bahin Yojna...

Satara: Man Files 30 Applications Using 30 Aadhar Cards, Wife’s Bank Account for Ladki Bahin Yojna...

Satara: Stray Dog Attacks and Drags Three-Year-Old Child to Field in Karad

Satara: Stray Dog Attacks and Drags Three-Year-Old Child to Field in Karad

36th Pune Festival to be Inaugurated by Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on September 13

36th Pune Festival to be Inaugurated by Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on September 13

'Is It Just A Piece Of Lego?': Netizens React As Pune Ganpati Mandals Demand Removal Of FOB On JM...

'Is It Just A Piece Of Lego?': Netizens React As Pune Ganpati Mandals Demand Removal Of FOB On JM...