Satara: Man Files 30 Applications Using 30 Aadhar Cards, Wife’s Bank Account for Ladki Bahin Yojna Benefits, Held for Scam | X/@AjitPawarSpeaks

While beneficiaries continue to complain about delays in form filling to avail benefits of the Ladki Bahin Yojna, a couple in Satara was held for fraudulently filing 30 applications to receive monetary benefits under the Chief Minister Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana.

According to a report by HT, the accused have been identified as Ganesh Sanjay Ghadge, 30, and Pratiksha Popat Jadhav, 22. They are residents of Nimsod village in Khatav tehsil, Satara district.

Ghadge applied for the Chief Minister Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana using different Aadhar cards for each application but provided his wife’s bank account details to receive the payout of ₹1,500 per person.

Mukhya Mantri Ladki Bahin Yojana

The Mukhya Mantri Ladki Bahin Yojana, a flagship scheme of the Eknath Shinde-led government for women's welfare, was announced in the state budget presented at the end of June. It is expected to cost the state exchequer ₹46,000 crore annually.

Under the scheme, married, divorced, and destitute women aged 21-65 will receive ₹1,500 per month, with the annual family income of beneficiaries capped at ₹2.5 lakh. Given the overwhelming response to the scheme, the cut-off date for submitting applications by eligible women has been extended to September 30.