Maharashtra: Thane reports four incidents of wall collapses due to heavy rains; one feared drowned in drain

At least four incidents of wall collapse were reported in Maharashtra's Thane city following heavy overnight rains, but no one was injured, while one person was feared drowned in a swollen drain, a civic official said on Sunday.

Four auto-rickshaws were damaged in one of the wall collapse incidents, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said.

Water-logging was reported at 18 places in Thane city and in some parts of neighbouring Mumbra, Bhiwandi and Kalyan townships after heavy overnight showers, he said.

The city received 182.36 mm downpour in the 12-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Sunday, the official said.

A 30-year-old man was feared drowned in a swollen drain on the Ambedkar Road in the city, he said, adding that efforts were on to trace him.

The compound wall of a housing society at Parsik Nagar in Kalwa and a residential building wall in the city collapsed, he said.

In another incident, a 15-20 feet wall of a compound collapsed in Wagle Estate area, crushing four auto-rickshaws.

Besides, a drain wall crashed at Anand Nagar in Kalwa, the official said.

No one was injured in these incidents, he added.

Heavy rains and water-logging were also reported in Vasai and other areas of neighbouring Palghar district, a spokesperson said.

The district received 116.39 mm rainfall in the 12-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Sunday, the official said.