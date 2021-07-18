Mumbai local trains, BEST update: Rains clobber city, paralyse traffic, trains

Massive rains pounded Mumbai -- in many places measuring over 20 cms (200 mm), paralysing road and rail traffic, all through the night, officials said here on Sunday.

The Western Railway suburban services were stopped completely due to flooding on tracks at most places in the city and surrounding and many outstation trains were stuck at various locations.

Western Railway update

Due to very heavy rain last night & subsequent water logging at various locations between Prabhadevi- Dadar and Virar- Nalasopara, suburban & long distance trains of Western Railway were affected. All pumps are working at water logged areas and the position is closely monitored by railway officials and field staff for early restoration.

Mail Express trains

The following Mail/Express trains have been regulated/short terminated due to water logging at multiple locations on account of heavy rains in Valsad area and Mumbai suburban section :

1). Train No. 09218 regulated at Virar (VR 5.00/6:13)

2).. Train No. 09004 regulated at Palghar & Virar (PLG 4.33/5:50 & VR 6:26/6:28)

3). Train No.02928 regulated at Palghar & Virar (PLG 5:35/6:01 & VR 6:39/6:40)

4). Train No. 09202 regulated at Boisar (BOR 6:18)

5). Train No. 02962 regulated at Gholvad (GVD 4.35)

6). Train No. 09708 regulated at Gholvad (GVD 4.40/)

7). Train No. 02956 regulated at Umergam (UBR 4:45)

8). Train No. 02215 regulated at Bhilad (BLD 5.23)

9). Train No. 04707 regulated at Vapi (VAPI 4.35)

10). Train No. 02946 short terminated at Andheri (ARR 4::55HRS)

11). Train No 02952 regulated at Vaitarna (VTN 7.44)

12). Train No. 04707 regulated at Dahanu Road (DRD 7.39)

13). Train No. 02972 regulated at Dahanu Road (DRD 7.48)

14). Train No. 02922 regulated at Bhilad (BLD 7.54)

15). Train No. 02954 regulated at Atul (ATUL 7.24)

16). Train No. 09456 regulated at Valsad (BL 8.04)

17). Train No. 09578 regulated at Valsad (BL 7.54)

Clcik here for latest updates.

Central Railway

Trains short terminated, cancelled, rescheduled and trains short originating on 18.7.2021 due to heavy rains