Maharashtra: Thane district's COVID-19 tally grows by 269, death toll by seven

With the addition of 269 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,51,981, an official said on Friday.

These cases were reported on Thursday, he said.

As the virus claimed the lives of seven persons, the fatality count in the district rose to 11,302.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 2.04 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload has gone up to 1,34,627, while the death toll stood at 3,293, another official said.

Maharashtra reported 4,342 new COVID-19 cases, 47,55 recoveries and 55 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the state's public health department bulletin on Thursday.

The recovery rate in the state reached 97.04 per cent.

The cumulative caseload of the state mounted to 64,73,674 while the recoveries touched 62,81,985. A total of 1,37,551 persons have succumbed to COVID-19.

As on Thursday, there are 50,607 active cases in the state.

Mumbai reported 441 new COVID19 cases, 205 discharges and three deaths in the last 24 hours.

The active cases recorded in the state are 3,418.

A total of 47 buildings have been sealed so far in Mumbai, including 15 buildings in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, India reported 47,092 new COVID-19 cases, 35,181 recoveries and 509 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry today. (

ALSO READ Alok Kansal GM Western Railway conducts surprise inpection of Mumbai Suburban Section

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 10:32 AM IST