Alok Kansal GM Western Railway conducts surprise inpection of Mumbai Suburban Section

Alok Kansal – General Manager of Western Railway conducted a surprise inspection of Mumbai suburban section and travelled by local train on 28th August, 2021. He interacted with the commuters for their feedback and suggestions.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, GM Kansal started his inspection from Churchgate wherein he interacted with the Boot Polish Wallah, enquired about their welfare as well as about their vaccination status. GM was pleased to know that they were all vaccinated and majority of them had got vaccinated at the camp set up especially for coolies, shoe-shine boys, station staff, etc at Mumbai Central station. Thereafter, GM boarded Virar bound local train and inspected the various aspects of passenger amenities and convenience available particularly in Second Class coaches. During, the inspection he took stock of the CCTV surveillance system in local trains, especially, in ladies coaches. GM was apprised that CCTVs have been provided in 139 ladies coaches and 50 general coaches while the work is in progress for the remaining coaches.

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 12:51 AM IST