Updated on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 08:55 PM IST

Maharashtra: Thane district reports 165 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths

With the addition of 165 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 7,06,887, an official said on Saturday.

These cases were reported on Friday, he said.

Three patients succumbed to the infection during the day, which raised the death toll in the district to 11,842.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 1.67 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload has grown to 1,63,058, while the death toll stood at 3,390, another official said.

