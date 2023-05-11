Maharashtra: State plans multimodal parks along Samruddhi corridor

The Maharashtra government is planning multimodal logistics and business parks along the Samruddhi Mahamarg (Mumbai–Nagpur Expressway), with the first one coming up at Sonewadi near Shiridi, Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil has said.

Vikhe-Patil, who reviewed the Maharashtra State Farming Corporation (MSFC) at a meeting at Sahyadri guest-house, directed officials to prepare a plan for such a multimodal park.

“The first phase of the Samruddhi corridor between Nagpur and Shirdi is already operational. Work on the second phase, between Shirdi and Igatpuri, is almost complete. Considering the traffic at Shirdi International Airport, a need for such a muti-modal part is being felt. The Maharashtra Industrial development Corporation (MIDC) has some land at Sonewadi and so the officials have been directed to prepare a plan for such a park there,” Vikhe-Patil said after the meeting.

The idea behind such parks is that they should be able to provide multiple opportunities of employment as well as self-employment and entrepreneurship for local youth, the minister said. A detailed study regarding which industries can be brought to the park, which services would be necessary, etc, would be conducted before finalising the plan.

The connectivity provided by the Samruddhi corridor and the Shirdi airport would be an asset for such a multimodal park, as it will be easier for farmers as well as industries to export their produce. Service industries like food parks, cold storage, warehousing, packaging too can flourish at such a centre, the minister added.