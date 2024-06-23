Maharashtra State Approves 124 Posts For Accident Claims Tribunals

Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (Representative Image) | File

The state government has given approval for a total of 124 posts in the offices of Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, Mumbai and State Transport Appellate Tribunal.

According to the government officials, the number of motor vehicles in the state is increasing day by day, with a concurrent increase in the number of accidents and compensation cases.

“A total of 14 motor accident claim tribunals are functioning in the state: Eight in Mumbai, four in Nagpur, one in Pune and one in Thane. As the number of accidents and claims increases, the workforce available for the growing operations is decreasing. Therefore, the government has received a proposal to approve the revised framework for the smooth running of the day-to-day judicial and administrative work of the tribunals. Pursuant to this, from the point of view of administrative convenience, the matter of approving the modified structure of the offices of Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, Mumbai, and State Transport Appellate Tribunal was under the consideration of the government,” an official said.

“For the creation of new posts, revival of posts and review of posts, etc, in the fourth meeting of the year 2023 held on July 13 of the high-level committee of secretaries constituted to scrutinise the proposals, a proposal for revised office structure of Motor Accident Claims Tribunal and State Transport Appellate Tribunal had been submitted.

The committee has approved the revised figure of total 124 regular posts for the said office. Accordingly, the revised scheme of posts in the offices of Motor Accident Claims Tribunal and State Transport Appellate Tribunal has been approved by the government,” he said.

Data from the Maharashtra Highway Police revealed that in 2023, more than 15,000 people were killed in road accidents, with 20,860 seriously injured. The total number of accidents increased by 2.2% in 2023 to 34,114, compared to the previous year when 33,383 accidents took place.

The two major expressways, connecting Mumbai to Pune and Nagpur, witnessed several of accidents and fatalities, data revealed.

2023 FIGURES

34,114

Number of accidents

15,009

Killed

20,860

Seriously injured