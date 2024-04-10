 Maharashtra: Durg District Collector Orders Probe Into Bus Accident Case In Kumhari That Killed 13 And Injured More Than 15 Passengers
Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, April 10, 2024, 09:23 PM IST
Representational Image

Durg District Collector has ordered a magisterial inquiry in the bus accident at Kumhari where 13 people were killed and more than 15 were injured on Tuesday night. The Tehsildar reached Kedia Distillery to investigate.

Many officials including Collector and SP were present at the incident site.

Deputy CM and Home Minister Vijay Sharma reached Kumhari to inspect the bus accident. Durg Range IG and Division Commissioner had informed the Home Minister about the entire accident. He inspected the road above the mine and the bus that had fallen in the mine below. AIG Sanjay Sharma, officer of Inter Department Lead Agency Road Safety, was also present on the spot.

13 Lives Lost In The Accident, Chief Minister Visits Injured at AIIMS

On Tuesday night, a bus carrying 40 employees working in Kedia Distillery of Kumhari was going from the distillery towards Khapri. The bus suddenly went out of control and fell into a 30 feet deep Murum (soil) mine, in which 6 people lost their lives on the spot. Today, with the death of one more injured, the death toll has reached 13. Around 15 employees are said to be seriously injured.

Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai also reached AIIMS and met the employees injured in the bus accident. He asked the doctors to arrange proper treatment for the injured employees and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

