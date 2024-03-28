Mumbai Accident: Father- Son Killed After Bus Collide With Two- Wheeler In Parel Tank Road

Accident | Representational Image | Pexels

A father-son duo died in a road accident after their two-wheeler collided with a bus. The incident happened on March 26 at the GD Ambedkar Marg, Parel Tank Road near Kalachowki.



Residents of Parashurami Nagar in Kalachowki, the deceased Pawan Kumar Sahu (40) lived with his wife, Lalati (39), and two children Nitin, 19 and Vipin, 14. While Pawan has a vegetable-selling business at Abhyudaya Nagar, Lalati is a bag maker. Nitin is in class 11 (FYJC) and Vipin is still at school.

Wife Of The Victim Recounts The Horrific Day

On the day of the accident, March 26, Lalati who was at work received a call from her younger son Vipin informing her about the accident. The police informed them that both Pawan and Nitin were admitted to KEM Hospital.

“I reached the hospital and I was told that my husband died even before he could be treated, and ssometime later, Nitin, my elder son, died while receiving the treatment,” said Lalati in her statement to the police.

Bus Collides With Scooty On Parel-Kalachowki Route



According to the police, Pawan and Nitin were on a scooty, they were travelling from Parel to Kalachowki when a bus (MH 01 EE 8015) hit them.

The said bus was in the same direction as Pawan’s scooty. They were hit from behind by the bus, which made Nitin fall on the road first, while Pawan along with his two-wheeler were thrown several feet away.

Both Victim Suffered Immense Blood Loss & Organ Damage

Police officials added that the bus ran over Nitin’s neck, injuring his neck, and head. “Pawan fell off the road, which caused him severe injuries on his body, and chest areas. Both suffered immense blood loss and organ damage,” said an official.

“It was a private bus, the driver - Arvind Ramchandra Humane was at the spot and didn’t run away. We arrested him under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code,” said an official. Humane was left on bail by the court.

