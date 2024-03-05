 Navi Mumbai Accident: Dramatic Collision Between BEST Bus & Private Car In Vashi; No Injuries Reported
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai Accident: Dramatic Collision Between BEST Bus & Private Car In Vashi; No Injuries Reported

Navi Mumbai Accident: Dramatic Collision Between BEST Bus & Private Car In Vashi; No Injuries Reported

The collision resulted in substantial damage to the front right side of both the bus and the private car

Kamal MishraUpdated: Tuesday, March 05, 2024, 01:55 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

A dramatic collision occurred on Monday at Arenja Circle, Vashi, involving a BEST bus and a private car, causing significant damage to both vehicles. The incident took place at approximately 01:20  when Bus enroute from CBD Belapur to Bandra Depot, collided with a private car bearing registration MH46BD4839.

Read Also
2 Youths Killed In Road Accident Near Karad, 3 Injured
article-image

"The bus driver took evasive action as the private car unexpectedly crossed its path. Despite the driver's efforts to avoid a collision by swerving to the right, the bus and the car collided, sending both vehicles onto the road divider. Fortunately, no injuries were reported" said an official of BEST.

Collision resulted in substantial damage

The collision resulted in substantial damage to the front right side of both the bus and the private car. "Authorities and emergency services swiftly responded to the scene, implementing traffic management measures to prevent further disruptions " said an official adding that further investigations is on.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai Accident: Dramatic Collision Between BEST Bus & Private Car In Vashi; No Injuries...

Navi Mumbai Accident: Dramatic Collision Between BEST Bus & Private Car In Vashi; No Injuries...

Mira-Bhayandar: Ex-BJP Corporator Strips Half-Naked To Save Entry To His Hotel On Thane-Ghodbunder...

Mira-Bhayandar: Ex-BJP Corporator Strips Half-Naked To Save Entry To His Hotel On Thane-Ghodbunder...

Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Police Busts Inter-State Truck Lifters Gang; 4 Held

Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Police Busts Inter-State Truck Lifters Gang; 4 Held

Mumbai News: Special Public Prosecutor Booked For Deceiving City Courts In ₹15 Cr Extortion Case

Mumbai News: Special Public Prosecutor Booked For Deceiving City Courts In ₹15 Cr Extortion Case

Mumbai News: Shiv Sena UBT Leader Anil Desai Reaches EOW Office For Questioning In Alleged Funds...

Mumbai News: Shiv Sena UBT Leader Anil Desai Reaches EOW Office For Questioning In Alleged Funds...