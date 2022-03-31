Maharashtra: Sindhudurg farmer arrested with 3kg pangolin scales worth Rs 7.50 lakhs

The Thane crime branch unit 5 in a joint operation with the forest department arrested a 50-year-old man and seized 3 kg of pangolin scales worth Rs 7.50 lakh.

The police suspect that the scales may either be used for medical purposes or may be used to perform black magic.

Assistant police inspector, Bhushan Shinde received information about an illegal pangolin scales sale on a road near the Hindustan Hotel, Dyneshwar nagar in the jurisdiction of Wagle estate police station.

As per the information a trap was laid under the guidance of Vikas Ghodke, senior police inspector, Wagle estate Unit 5 and the accused was arrested. The accused was identified as Arun Babi Raul, 50, a resident of Sawantwadi in Sindhudurg District. Raul is a framer from Sindhadurg and claims to have just come for the sale. "He was arrested on March 30 and we found 3 kg of pangolin scales with him worth Rs 7.50 lakhs," added Ghodke claiming the trap was laid in a joint operation with the forest officials.

A case has been registered at wagle estate police station under relevant section of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Ghodke said they are further investigating as to where he brought the animal's scales and to who he was about to sell it. "Also, it is said that most of the time villagers from the Konkan belt hunt such animals as it has a high demand in the market for medical purposes and for black magic use. The scales are in demand over the superstition that it makes you get rich faster," said a police officer.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 06:39 PM IST