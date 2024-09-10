Maharashtra: SHRC Initiates Inquiry Into Use Of Cow Dung Cakes For Cremations In Pune To Reduce Air Pollution

SHRC Initiates Inquiry on Using Cow Dung Cakes for Cremations to Combat Air Pollution | Representative Image

Mumbai: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) presided by Justice K K Tated has initiated a fact-finding inquiry following a complaint requesting the use of cow dung cakes instead of wood at cremation centers in Pune. The complaint, addressed to the SHRC on February 29, 2024, urged the Commission to direct several state authorities to implement this environmentally friendly practice to reduce air pollution.

The complaint was directed against the Chief Secretary of Maharashtra, the Principal Secretary of the Department of Environment and Climate Change, the Member Secretary of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), the Divisional Commissioner of Pune, and Divisional Commissioner Naik.

It argued that using wood for cremations leads to significant air pollution, adversely affecting the health of those living near cremation centers. The complainant suggested that replacing wood with cow dung cakes would significantly minimize air pollution, aligning with the Green Credit Rules of 2023 under the Environment Protection Act.

The letter referenced a January 29, 2024, request from the Department of Environment and Climate Change to the MPCB, urging consideration of the proposed use of cow dung cakes. However, with no action taken, the complainant approached the SHRC to enforce the scheme.

The complaint also included a report on air pollution in Delhi, which highlighted the design of an air pollution control system for open-pyre green crematoriums. The report detailed the benefits of reducing wood usage in cremations and suggested installing chimneys with common outlets to better manage smoke emissions. It also noted the steps taken by municipal corporations to transition from traditional cremation methods to greener alternatives, which use less wood.

In response, the SHRC has directed the relevant authorities to conduct a fact-finding inquiry and file an affidavit with the Commission. The SHRC has asked whether the government could initially mandate the use of cow dung cakes instead of wood at cremation centers managed by municipal corporations, zilla parishads, and gram panchayats in Pune and Naik divisions.