Maharashtra: SHRC Criticises Palghar Collector For Ignoring Public Health Concerns Over Chemical Use By Fruit Vendors In Nallasopara

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has strongly criticized the Collector of Palghar for failing to respond to its inquiries regarding public health concerns related to the use of chemicals by fruit vendors in Nallasopara.

The commission, led by Justice K.K. Tated and Sanjay Kumar, has issued a stern warning to the Collector, questioning why prosecution should not be initiated against him for his non-compliance.

The SHRC took suo motu cognizance of a report published in a regional newspaper, which highlighted the use of harmful chemicals by fruit vendors in Nallasopara to expedite ripening and boost profits. The report included a statement from Bhakti Choudhary, Chief Medical Officer of the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation, warning of the severe health risks posed to the public by such practices.

In response to these alarming revelations, the SHRC had directed the Additional Municipal Commissioner (AMC) to submit a detailed report on the issue. However, the SHRC found the report submitted by the AMC to be inadequate and dismissive, as it merely stated that the matter fell under the jurisdiction of the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) and that the Municipal Corporation had no role to play.

The SHRC expressed its discontent with the AMC’s response, stating, "A bare reading of the affidavit shows that he failed and neglected to understand how public health is being affected by the sale of such fruits. Every Municipal Corporation has a public health department responsible for safeguarding the health of the public. Whether these activities occur in shops or on footpaths, it is the Corporation's duty to monitor and take action."

Following the SHRC's sharp rebuke, the advocate representing the AMC requested additional time to file a more thorough affidavit after conducting a detailed inquiry into the matter. However, the SHRC also directed its ire towards the Palghar Collector, who was named as a respondent in the case, for failing to appear before the commission, either in person or via video conferencing.

The SHRC has asked the Palghar Collector to explain why action should not be taken against him under Section 199 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with the legal consequences of disobedience to lawful orders.

The commission stated, "This is a fit case either to launch prosecution against the Collector, Palghar, or to impose a cost of Rs. 10,000. But in the interest of justice, as a last chance, some time is granted to the Collector, Palghar, to comply with the order."