Mumbai: SHRC Takes Suo Motu Action Against Journalist Who Brutally Assaulted Ola Driver In Ghatkopar

Mumbai: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has taken Suo Motu cognizance of a case where Mumbai police allegedly failed to take appropriate action following the assault of an Ola driver. The SHRC's decision comes after a news report highlighted the police's alleged negligence and their attempt to protect the accused, claiming the incident was merely a result of a "fit of rage."

The SHRC, in its complaint noted that "the failure of the police authority to act appropriately in this matter amounts to a violation of the human rights of the public at large." Consequently, the commission has decided to take up the matter as a Suo Motu complaint.

In response, the SHRC has summoned the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone VII, Mumbai, and the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) from the Ghatkopar police station. The commission has directed these officers to conduct a thorough inquiry into the incident based on the news report and submit a detailed affidavit by October 1. Furthermore, the DCP is required to inform the victim of the SHRC’s order, allowing him the opportunity to present his side to the commission. This directive was issued by a division bench presided over by Justice K.K. Tated and Sanjay Kumar.

The incident, which took place on August 19, 2024, at the Parksite area in Ghatkopar, came to light after a video went viral showing a man, identified as Rishabh Bibhash Chakravorthy, allegedly assaulting a 24-year-old Ola driver, Kaimuddin Moinuddhin Quereshi. The footage shows Chakravorthy, a journalist, lifting the driver and violently throwing him to the ground, causing grievous injuries. Quereshi, who sustained severe head injuries, was recently discharged from the ICU at JJ Hospital.

Following the video's circulation, the Parksite Police were compelled to register an FIR against Chakravorthy and his wife, Antara Ghosh, for the alleged assault. According to the FIR, the altercation began when Quereshi’s vehicle was brushed by an Audi Q3 driven by Chakravorthy in the Asalpha area of Ghatkopar (W).

A woman, believed to be Chakravorthy's mother, reportedly snatched the navigation device from Quereshi’s taxi before the family drove away. Quereshi then followed the Audi to The Address housing complex, where the confrontation escalated. The video footage captured Quereshi’s taxi slightly bumping into the Audi, leading to a heated exchange. In a shocking turn of events, Chakravorthy exited his car and assaulted Quereshi, hurling him to the ground in front of onlookers, including the complex's security guards.