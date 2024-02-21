Maharashtra: Shocking Visuals Show Buldhana Food Poisoning Patients Treated On Streets With Glucose Bottles Hung on Ropes

In a distressing turn of events from Maharashtra's Buldhana district, around 600 villagers suffered from food poisoning reportedly after consuming 'prasad' at a religious event held there on Tuesday.

However, what unfolded next was even more devastating. Patients were forced to lay on the road, receiving treatment with glucose bottles suspended in the air by ropes. This stark portrayal of the hospital's dire condition is now spreading rapidly online.

Fortunately, no loss of life was reported till Wednesday morning.

Patients were initially admitted to various health centers in the area. However, due to space constraints and a shortage of doctors, a team of doctors from Buldhana was called in. Doctors having private practices were also called in to help in the crisis situation. With a severe shortage of hospital beds, many individuals had to receive treatment on the streets, lying on the ground. Compounding the issue, the absence of doctors at several primary health centers meant that patients couldn't receive timely treatment, potentially leading to the worsening of their conditions. Consequently, this situation has caused anguish among the villagers.

What exactly happened?

According to local reports, during a religious event at Khaparkheda temple in Lonar taluka, around 600 villagers among 2000 who attended the event suffered illnesses due to consuming the prasad, probably containing some poisonous substance that contaminated, leading to widespread food poisoning among the attendees. Citizens suddenly experienced nausea, dizziness, and fainting spells, prompting a rush for medical assistance.

Villagers Reportedly Consumed Contaminated Prasad

The religious program at Khaparkheda temple in Lonar taluka, included the distribution of prasad, with some individuals opting for fasting, necessitating the preparation of separate food items. Following the aarti, attendees were served the prasad which was reportedly contaminated, resulting in a sudden deterioration of their health.Several citizens experienced nausea, dizziness, and fainting spells. Immediate medical attention was sought, with some individuals rushed to rural hospitals in Lonar and Sultanpur for treatment. The severity of the situation is understood by the fact that approximately 500 to 600 people have been affected by food poisoning caused by consuming contaminated food.

Source Behind Food Poisoning Not Known

The exact source behind the food poisoning is yet to be ascertained. Nearly 500 vilagers are said to be under medical treatment at local hospitals after the incident. Local police and other authorities are investigating in the matter.