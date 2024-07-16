Maharashtra Shocker: Missing Ratnagiri Couple Found Dead In Matheran Valley; Police Probe Financial Losses As Possible Cause |

Navi Mumbai: A couple belonging to Rajapur in Ratnagiri, who had gone to visit Matheran, were found dead in a valley at Matheran. The couple identified as Parth Kashinath Bhogte (46) and his wife Shrilakshmi Parth Bhogte (46), residents of Rajapur had gone to Matheran on July 11.

In the evening, the couple had left the hotel Bright Land, citing that they are going for sight-seeing. The next day, the hotel authorities realized that the couple did not return and hence the hotel manager informed the police. The local police then circulated the photos of the couple on whatsapp groups asking people to inform them if anyone locates the couple.

In the cctv footage, the couple were last seen going towards Echo point and the last location of the couple was found near the valley. Sahyadri rescue team of Matheran had been hunting for the couple since then in the valley. On July 14, younger brother of Parth, Rudraksh Kashinath Bhogte (43) reached Matheran and registered a missing person’s complaint with Matheran police.

On Monday, the rescue team finally located the bodies of the couple in the valley at Louisa point. At the time of going to the press, the body was yet to be brought up from the valley. “Prima facie, we have found that the couple were into share market and they incurred losses,” Raigad additional superintendent of police Atul Zende, said.

Raigad Superintendent of police Somnath Gharge said, “We are not concluding it as suicide till we get postmortem report and other findings. The bodies need to be brought up first and then further investigations will be done. We might get a clear picture in a day.” The police are probing if it was a suicide and what could be the probable reason.