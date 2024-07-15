Mumbai Tragedy: 23-Year-Old TCS Employee Dies By Suicide At Marine Drive After Sending Farewell Message |

Mumbai: Mamta Kadam (23), an employee of Tata Consultancy Services(TCS), allegedly committed suicide at Marine drive, after sending a whatsapp message to a close friend.

The primary Investigation revealed before committing suicide she sent a long massage to her close friend on what's app and her last text was ‘Bye Bye’ to him.

According to the Marine drive police, Kadam, resident of Andheri, left her home around 8.30 am as usual for her office located in Kalina. But instead went to Marine Drive.

She sat on the parapet wall opposite Hotel Continental, placed her office laptop on the promenade, took off her gold earrings and kept them in her bag, and suddenly jumped into the sea around 10.45 a.m. Despite the tetrapods, she was sucked into the sea by the waves and taken away from the coast.

An unidentified citizen spotted her struggling among the waves and alerted the police control room. The police swung into action and alerted the fire-brigade. In the joint operation, a staffer of the fire brigade wearing a life-jacket jumped into the rough sea with a rope tied to his waist even as his colleagues stood among the tetrapods holding the other end of the rope.

Before the rescuer was able to reach Kadam, she was dead as she had swallowed considerable amount of sea water. The body was found some distance away from the promenade. "The body was retreived at 11.20 a.m. and taken to G.T. Hospital at Dhobi Talao where the doctors pronounced her deceased," Marine Drive police station senior inspector Nilesh Bagul said.

As per sources, Kadam was working as an associate at TCS, for the last six months and her marriage was fixed and she was about to get married. The family was informed of the death by the police.

The Marine Drive police have filed an accidental death report (ADR) and is awaiting a post-mortem report to identify the cause of death.