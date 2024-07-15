Telangana Horror: Drunk Man Slits Mother-In-Law's Throat, Attempts Suicide In Mancherial; Horrific VIDEO Surfaces | Screengrab from X video

Telangana: A disturbing video that surfaced from Chunnamabattiwada in Mancherial district on Saturday showed a woman stabbed to death and lying on the floor. A 48-year-old woman, Nelli Vijaya, mother-in-law was stabbed to death by her son-in-law . Later, he attempted to kill himself by slitting his own throat.

TW: The visuals in video might be distressing to some readers. Viewers discretion is advised

According to tweet by @TeluguScribe Nelli Vijaya's daughter, Malavika, from Chunnam Battiwada, married Satram Venkatesh from Mancherial town five years ago. Recently, conflicts arose between Vijaya and Venkatesh regarding Malavika's divorce.

In a fit of rage, Venkatesh, under the influence of alcohol, attacked Vijaya with a knife last night. Vijaya sustained severe injuries and tragically died on the spot.

In the video woman can be seen crying and the alleged accused sitting beside a lying dead body.

According to media report from The Siasat Daily, the accused is identified as Venkatesh, whose is currently stable and is undergoing medical care.

According to other media reports, the accused and his wife, Malavika, lived with her parents for two years following a financial loss in his garment business.

A FIR has registered by the police in this case. The motive behind this murder is yet unclear.