 Telangana Horror: Drunk Man Slits Mother-In-Law's Throat, Attempts Suicide In Mancherial; Horrific VIDEO Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTelangana Horror: Drunk Man Slits Mother-In-Law's Throat, Attempts Suicide In Mancherial; Horrific VIDEO Surfaces

Telangana Horror: Drunk Man Slits Mother-In-Law's Throat, Attempts Suicide In Mancherial; Horrific VIDEO Surfaces

An FIR has registered by the police in this case and the motive behind this murder is yet unclear.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, July 15, 2024, 07:10 PM IST
article-image
Telangana Horror: Drunk Man Slits Mother-In-Law's Throat, Attempts Suicide In Mancherial; Horrific VIDEO Surfaces | Screengrab from X video

Telangana: A disturbing video that surfaced from Chunnamabattiwada in Mancherial district on Saturday showed a woman stabbed to death and lying on the floor. A 48-year-old woman, Nelli Vijaya, mother-in-law was stabbed to death by her son-in-law . Later, he attempted to kill himself by slitting his own throat.

TW: The visuals in video might be distressing to some readers. Viewers discretion is advised

According to tweet by @TeluguScribe Nelli Vijaya's daughter, Malavika, from Chunnam Battiwada, married Satram Venkatesh from Mancherial town five years ago. Recently, conflicts arose between Vijaya and Venkatesh regarding Malavika's divorce.

In a fit of rage, Venkatesh, under the influence of alcohol, attacked Vijaya with a knife last night. Vijaya sustained severe injuries and tragically died on the spot.

In the video woman can be seen crying and the alleged accused sitting beside a lying dead body.

According to media report from The Siasat Daily, the accused is identified as Venkatesh, whose is currently stable and is undergoing medical care.

Read Also
Delhi Murder: 28-Year-Old Fatally Stabbed To Death Following Verbal Clash; Accused Absconding
article-image

According to other media reports, the accused and his wife, Malavika, lived with her parents for two years following a financial loss in his garment business.

A FIR has registered by the police in this case. The motive behind this murder is yet unclear.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

True Love! Mother Of 6 Elopes With Father Of 10 Kids, Days Ahead Of Their Children's Wedding In UP's...

True Love! Mother Of 6 Elopes With Father Of 10 Kids, Days Ahead Of Their Children's Wedding In UP's...

Bengaluru Accident: 3 Killed As Scorpio & XUV 700 Collide Head-On On NICE Road Near Bannerghatta...

Bengaluru Accident: 3 Killed As Scorpio & XUV 700 Collide Head-On On NICE Road Near Bannerghatta...

Telangana Horror: Drunk Man Slits Mother-In-Law's Throat, Attempts Suicide In Mancherial; Horrific...

Telangana Horror: Drunk Man Slits Mother-In-Law's Throat, Attempts Suicide In Mancherial; Horrific...

Inter-State Weapon Smuggling Ring Operating From Madhya Pradesh Busted; 2 Aides Of Canada-Based...

Inter-State Weapon Smuggling Ring Operating From Madhya Pradesh Busted; 2 Aides Of Canada-Based...

Rajasthan: Chandipura Virus Found In 2 Udaipur Children, One Dies; Health Department Launches...

Rajasthan: Chandipura Virus Found In 2 Udaipur Children, One Dies; Health Department Launches...