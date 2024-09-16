 Palghar Crime: 32-Yr-Old Gang-Raped By 2 Men On Knifepoint In Nalasopara; Case Filed
The Tulinj police, based on the woman's statement, have registered a case against them under sections 70(1) and 351(2) of the BNS, and an operation to nab them is underway.

ANIUpdated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 11:21 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Palghar: The Maharashtra Police has registered a case against two accused for gang-raping a 32-year-old woman at knifepoint in Santosh Bhavan in the Nalasopara area of the Palghar district.

As per the police, the two accused have been identified as Jitendra Yadav and Avi Jaiswal.

Case Registered Against The Accused

The Tulinj police, based on the woman's statement, have registered a case against them under sections 70(1) and 351(2) of the BNS, and an operation to nab them is underway.

article-image

About A Previous Incident

In a separate incident, on September 11, two men were arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl while she was on her way home after witnessing Ganesh Utsav in Nalasopara of Palghar district.

According to the police, the 10-year-old girl lives with her family in the Shirdinagar area of Nalasopara East. The girl had gone to see the arrival of Ganesh in the area and while returning home from there, two people stopped her on the road near the house and took her to a deserted place and raped her one by one.

