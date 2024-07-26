Maharashtra: Shiv Sena Welcomes Key Leaders From Baramati And Yavatmal; CM Eknath Shinde Extends Warm Wishes |

Mumbai: In a significant political development, Shiv Sena has welcomed several new members from Baramati and Yavatmal regions, including leaders from cooperative sectors and local governance. The induction ceremony, attended by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other party dignitaries, saw prominent figures from various sectors joining the ranks of Shiv Sena.

From Maligaon Cooperative Sugar Factory in Baramati's western region, longtime directors Suresh Tukaram Khalate and Vilas Devkate, along with active figures in the farming community like Ajit Jagtap and Ajit Kashinath Jagtap, joined Shiv Sena. Geetanjali Dhoné, the party's Lok Sabha contact chief for Baramati, played a pivotal role in facilitating their entry.

In Yavatmal district, Babarao Rathod from the Ner Agricultural Produce Market Committee, Anil Chavan from the Ner taluka organization of the UBT, and legislative chief Shekh Mushtaq were among those who joined Shiv Sena.

Additionally, local officials and sarpanches like Neetin Bokade, Tejas Kale, Harishchandra Rupwane, Vitthal Shinagare, Yadav Rathod, Dinesh Bhoyar, Prafull Solanke, along with former municipal council president Munjaji Dhale Patil, former district council member Babasaheb Phule, and Shiv Sena's Marathwada campaign head H.B.P. Sarangdhar Maharaj from Sonpeth taluka, and Madhukar Nirpan, deputy district chief from the UBT, along with Pathri Nagar Parishad's Vishwanath Bhale Patil, Kiran Bhale Patil, and Hanif Kureshi, joined Shiv Sena.

Chief Minister Shinde extended warm wishes to all new members, expressing confidence in their contributions to the party's future political strategies. He emphasized the government's commitment to justice for all citizens and highlighted various welfare schemes aimed at benefiting the populace.

Shinde appealed to the new joiners to stay connected for further updates on this evolving political development as Shiv Sena strengthens its presence across Maharashtra.