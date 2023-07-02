Maharashtra: Shiv Sena Welcomes Ajit Pawar In ‘Mahayuti’

Twitter

Industries Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant warmly welcomed Ajit Pawar into the 'Mahayuti' alliance led by CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis during a press conference held on Sunday.

"Ajitdada is a capable administrator. He will complement the progressive government under Shinde-Fadnavis. Shiv Sena welcomes Ajit Pawar into Mahayuti. His role in building the NCP is crucial, and he will further strengthen our alliance. We will contest future elections together under the leadership of the three party leaders and with guidance from Delhi BJP decision-makers," stated Samant.

Samant also praised Shinde and Fadnavis for appointing Ajit Pawar as the Deputy CM. "Some individuals had doubts about Eknath Shinde not appreciating this decision. However, both Shinde and Fadnavis are experienced leaders who made this decision mutually. The CM is ensuring inclusive development for Maharashtra by taking everyone along," he expressed.

Samant dismissed any possibilities of disruptions or disputes within the current government. "While there might have been differences earlier, we now have a harmonious chemistry. Ample comfort and space have been provided, leaving no room for disturbances or disputes. Just as we follow Shinde's leadership, BJP and NCP members follow their respective leaders. The remaining portfolios will be assigned to leaders, and decisions will be made unanimously by the three leaders," he explained.

Strongly criticising Shiv Sena (UBT) for name-calling and labeling them as traitors, Samant emphasised that the day's developments were positive for Maharashtra, as people witnessed how the previous government treated their own leaders. "I commend Sharad Pawar for refraining from name-calling anyone in the NCP, whereas the Sena UBT resorted to cheap and petty name-calling. Parties that ignore merit will face dissent," he concluded.