Maharashtra: Seven pilgrims killed, several injured in road accident in Solapur district

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 31, 2022, 08:37 PM IST
Maharashtra: Seven pilgrims killed, several injured in road accident in Solapur district | Representative
Seven pilgrims were killed when a speeding car rammed into their procession on Monday evening in Maharashtra's Solapur district, police said.

The accident took place around 6.45 pm near Sangola town, about 390 km from Mumbai, when a group of 32 pilgrims (warkaris) was on a multi-day religious walk (dindi) to temple town of Pandharpur from Jatharwadi in Kolhapur district, an official said.

The group had started walking from Kolhapur three days ago and as they reached Sangola, a speeding sports utility vehicle (SUV) rammed into them from the rear, apparently, after the driver lost control, he said.

