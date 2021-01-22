Maharashtra: Seven hospitalised after toxic gas leak at chemical company in Mahad

At least seven people fell ill and were hospitalised owing to gas leak at a chemical company in Mahad, Raigad district.
The incident took place on Thursday evening at Indo Amines Limited located at Mahad MIDC. An official told news agency PTI, that at least seven workers were affected when hydrogen sulfide, a highly toxic gas, leaked.
On being alerted about the incident, the fire brigade rushed to the spot and brought the gas leak under control. The workers were rushed to a local private hospital and they are now out of danger.
