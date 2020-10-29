Maharashtra sets up ministers' panel on promotion of backward class staff

The Maharashtra government has formed a 13-member group of ministers headed by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to decide on the reservation in relation to the promotion of officers and employees from backward classes.

This was necessitated as the Bombay High Court in 2017 had cancelled the government decision taken in 2004 on reservation in promotion.

Subsequently, the state government has filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the Bombay High Court order and the decision is pending now.

The Department of General Administration undersecretary RA Khadse has issued notification on Wednesday on the establishment of a group of ministers which includes Chhagan Bhujbal, Jayant Patil, Dhananjay Munde, Nitin Raut and Varsha Gaikwad.

After the Bombay High Court ruling, the promotions of more than 15,000 employees from SC/ST, VJNT (Vimukta Jati, Nomadic Tribes), and SBC (Special Backward Classes) had to be stopped in the state.

The notification issued in 2004 had provided 33 percent reservation in promotions for these communities for officials at the level of undersecretary, deputy secretary and secretary in various government departments and also in various bodies including Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Bombay Electric Supply & Transport (BEST).

The group of ministers will initiate action with regard to preparation of a bill on the lines of Karnataka for promotions of officers and employees from the backward classes.

The Karnataka government’s law, which has been upheld by the Supreme Court, allows reservations in promotions for SC/ST employees with consequential seniority.