Maharashtra sets a new record, administers 9.13 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses in just one day!

On the eve of the 75th Independence Day, Maharashtra has set yet another record with the inoculation of 9.13 people with the COVID-19 vaccine in a single day. ‘’Till 6 pm, the state has administered 9.13 lakh COVID doses in a single day and sessions are going on and the final figure will be more. So, the state has surpassed the previous Best of 8.11 lakh doses given in a single day on July 3, 2021,’’ said the Public Health Department additional chief secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas.

The Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope have congratulated the health department machinery for a new record in COVID 19 vaccination.

‘’Maharashtra has a potential and ability to vaccinate 10 lakh people daily. It has been proven with today’s record. Vaccination is important to curb virus spread and the state would continue to increase the pace of vaccination if it gets more vaccine doses from the Centre,’’ said Tope.

Cumulatively, the state has administered 4,82,27,846 doses as of today since the launch of universal vaccination in January. On Friday, the state had inoculated 2,87,056 people in 1,614 sessions.

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 08:23 PM IST