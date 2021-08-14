Maharashtra police personnel awarded Medals of honour on the occasion of Independence Day - Full list inside

A total of 1,380 Police Personnel have been awarded Medals on the occasion of Independence Day, 2021. President's Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG) has been awarded to two police personnel and Police Medals for Gallantry (PMG) have been awarded to 628 police personnel for their bravery.

President’s Police Medals for Distinguished Service (PPM) has been awarded to 88 police personnel and Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM) to 662 police personnel.

Among the 628 personnel receiving Gallantry Awards, 25 are from Maharashtra. President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service has been awarded to three police personnel from Maharashtra and 39 police personnel from the state have been honoured with the Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

President’s Police Medal for Gallantry, President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Services as well as Police Medal for Gallantry and Police Medal for Meritorious Service are awarded to the personnel of Fire Services, Civil Defence & Home Guards on the occasion of Republic Day and Independence Day each year.

Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG)

Lingnath Nanaiyya Portet

Moreshwar Patru Weladi

Bichhu Pochya Sidam

Shyamsay Tarachand Kodape

Nitesh Gangaram Weladi

Govardhan Dhanaji Kolekar

Hari Balaji N, IPS

Pravin Prakashrao Kulsam

Sadwali Shankar Asam

Yogesh Devaram Patil

Sudarshan Suresh Katkar

Rohidas Shiluji Nikure

Aashis Devilal Chavhan

Pankaj Sitaram Halami

Aaditya Ravindra Madavi

Rambhau Manuji Hichami

Mogalshah Jivan Madavi

Dnyaneshwar Devram Gawade

Rajendra Kumar Parmanand Tiwari

Vinayak Vitthalrao Atkar

Omprakash Manohar Jamnik

Manjunath Huchappa Singe, IPS

Navanath Thakaji Dhavale

Arindkumar Puranshah Madavi

Shiva Pundalik Gorle

President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service

Ashutosh Karbhari Dumbare

Ashok Uttam Ahire

Vinod kumar

Laltaprasad Tiwari

Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM)

Madhukar Kisanrao Satpute

Shekhar Gulabrao Kurhade

Surendra Madhukar Deshmukh

Jyotsna Vilas Rasam

Lalit Ramkrupal Mishra

Madhukar Ganpat Sawant

Rajendra Ambadasji Raut

Sanjay Devram Nikumbe

Dattatray Raghunath Khandagale

Kalyanji Narayan Ghete

Chimaji Jagannath Adhav

Nitin Prabhakar Dalvi

Motiram Bakkaji Madavi

Ulhas Sitaram Rokade

Sunil Jagannath Tawde

Suresh Namdeo Patil

Harishchandra Ganpat Thombare

Sanjay Vasant Sawant

Santosh Sitaram Jadhav

Balu Bhimraj Kanade

Vishnu Mainaji Rakde

Popat Krishna Agawane

Subhash Shripat Burde

Vijay Narayan Bhosale

Paul Raj Anthony

Vinod Atmaram Vichare

Bharat Kondiba Shinde

Anant Sahebrao Patil

Dnyandev Ramchandra Jadhav

Subhash Ladoji Sawant

Nitin Bandu Sawant

Yuvraj Mansingh Pawar

Deepak Nanasaheb Dhone

Suruakant Tukaram Gulbhile

Vishnu Bahiru Patil

Santu Shivnath Khinde

Ananda Haribhau Bhilare

Pratapkumar Pramotha Ranjan Bala

Rasheed Rahim Shaikh

Check the detailed list here

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 03:57 PM IST