Maharashtra police personnel awarded Medals of honour on the occasion of Independence Day - Full list inside

A total of 1,380 Police Personnel have been awarded Medals on the occasion of Independence Day, 2021. President's Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG) has been awarded to two police personnel and Police Medals for Gallantry (PMG) have been awarded to 628 police personnel for their bravery.
President’s Police Medals for Distinguished Service (PPM) has been awarded to 88 police personnel and Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM) to 662 police personnel.
Among the 628 personnel receiving Gallantry Awards, 25 are from Maharashtra. President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service has been awarded to three police personnel from Maharashtra and 39 police personnel from the state have been honoured with the Police Medal for Meritorious Service.
President’s Police Medal for Gallantry, President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Services as well as Police Medal for Gallantry and Police Medal for Meritorious Service are awarded to the personnel of Fire Services, Civil Defence & Home Guards on the occasion of Republic Day and Independence Day each year.
Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG)
Lingnath Nanaiyya Portet
Moreshwar Patru Weladi
Bichhu Pochya Sidam
Shyamsay Tarachand Kodape
Nitesh Gangaram Weladi
Govardhan Dhanaji Kolekar
Hari Balaji N, IPS
Pravin Prakashrao Kulsam
Sadwali Shankar Asam
Yogesh Devaram Patil
Sudarshan Suresh Katkar
Rohidas Shiluji Nikure
Aashis Devilal Chavhan
Pankaj Sitaram Halami
Aaditya Ravindra Madavi
Rambhau Manuji Hichami
Mogalshah Jivan Madavi
Dnyaneshwar Devram Gawade
Rajendra Kumar Parmanand Tiwari
Vinayak Vitthalrao Atkar
Omprakash Manohar Jamnik
Manjunath Huchappa Singe, IPS
Navanath Thakaji Dhavale
Arindkumar Puranshah Madavi
Shiva Pundalik Gorle
President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service
Ashutosh Karbhari Dumbare
Ashok Uttam Ahire
Vinod kumar
Laltaprasad Tiwari
Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM)
Madhukar Kisanrao Satpute
Shekhar Gulabrao Kurhade
Surendra Madhukar Deshmukh
Jyotsna Vilas Rasam
Lalit Ramkrupal Mishra
Madhukar Ganpat Sawant
Rajendra Ambadasji Raut
Sanjay Devram Nikumbe
Dattatray Raghunath Khandagale
Kalyanji Narayan Ghete
Chimaji Jagannath Adhav
Nitin Prabhakar Dalvi
Motiram Bakkaji Madavi
Ulhas Sitaram Rokade
Sunil Jagannath Tawde
Suresh Namdeo Patil
Harishchandra Ganpat Thombare
Sanjay Vasant Sawant
Santosh Sitaram Jadhav
Balu Bhimraj Kanade
Vishnu Mainaji Rakde
Popat Krishna Agawane
Subhash Shripat Burde
Vijay Narayan Bhosale
Paul Raj Anthony
Vinod Atmaram Vichare
Bharat Kondiba Shinde
Anant Sahebrao Patil
Dnyandev Ramchandra Jadhav
Subhash Ladoji Sawant
Nitin Bandu Sawant
Yuvraj Mansingh Pawar
Deepak Nanasaheb Dhone
Suruakant Tukaram Gulbhile
Vishnu Bahiru Patil
Santu Shivnath Khinde
Ananda Haribhau Bhilare
Pratapkumar Pramotha Ranjan Bala
Rasheed Rahim Shaikh
Check the detailed list here
