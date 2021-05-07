Maharashtra sees slight drop in fresh Covid cases

There was a slight drop in the number of Covid cases across Maharashtra on Friday, with 54,022 new infections and 898 Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing its tally 49,96,758, with 74,413 fatalities so far.

“Of the 898 deaths reported today, 385 occurred in the last 48 hours and 199 in the last week. Rest 314 deaths are from the period before last week. Out of the 314 deaths, 97 occurred in Nashik, 41 in Nagpur, 29 in Pune, 25 in Aurangabad, 22 in Thane, 15 in Dhule, 12 in Raigad, 10 in Nanded, eight each in Gondia, Solapur, seven in Chandrapur, six in Bhandara, Buldhana, Parbhani, four in Jalna, three each in Beed, Gadchiroli, Sangli, two each in Jalgaon, Ratnagiri and one each in Kolhapur, Latur, Osmanabad, Sindhudurg and Yavatmal,” said a senior health official.

Mumbai has witnessed more than 3,000 Covid-19 cases for the second day in a row on Friday, with 3,039 new infections and 71 Covid-19 fatalities in the last 24 hours, increasing the total count to 6,71,394, with 13,687 deaths till now. Meanwhile 4,052 covid patients have recovered on Friday, taking the total recovery count to 6,06,435.

According to Dr Tatrarao Lahane, director, Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), the deaths have increased corresponding with the surge of the virus. “We saw increasing deaths due to the second wave which was more lethal than the first one. The current deaths are of those who have been affected mostly two weeks ago. Due to the lockdown, we will see the deaths stabilising and even coming down in the coming days,” said Lahane.

Moreover they have seen the new cases stabilising in 19 districts across the state. The numbers will come down further in the next 15 days. The stabilisation will be replicated across the other districts too in the coming days. “This trend has reduced the load on our medical infrastructure also. There is no problem now with the oxygen supply and people are the hospital beds are available to patients,” said Lahane.