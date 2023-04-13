Maharashtra sees 377 cases of cyberstalking; highest across India: NCRB data | Representative Image

When it comes to cyberstalking, Maharashtra is second to none, going by the statistics unveiled by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). Across the country, of the total 1,150 cases of cyberstalking/ cyberbullying, the state registered the maximum number of cyberstalking cases – 489 – in 2021, followed by Telangana (201) and Andhra Pradesh (101).

Mumbai ranked first in metropolitan category

The dubious topping trend continued even in the metropolitan category, where of a total 377 cases of cyberstalking/ cyberbullying registered in 19 metropolises nationwide, Mumbai registered 178 cases, followed by Hyderabad at 103, NCRB statistics revealed.

Read Also Thane: Ulhasnagar man held for cyberstalking woman

Maharashtra cyber department issues advisory

Accordingly, the Maharashtra cyber department issued an advisory on Wednesday, asking citizens to stay alert to cyberstalking. The advisory suggests that citizens limit the account of personal information they post online, such as addresses, phone numbers and email addresses. Further, they should check their privacy settings on social media platforms and ensure these are set to ‘private’, set up strong passwords for their accounts and use two-factor authentication to ensure their device security, the advisory added.

“Citizens should keep their software up-to-date with the latest security patches and consider using antivirus software,” the advisory recommended.

Read Also NCW launches online resource center to help women on issues pertaining to cyberbullying,...

Citizens advised to keep record of all harassing or threatening messages

Importantly, it said, “Citizens should keep a record of all harassing or threatening messages, emails or phone calls. They should also take screenshots or save text messages as evidence. Citizens can also block the stalker’s email address and phone number and report them to the platform they are using to contact them, such as social media or messaging apps. When faced with cyberstalking, citizens can call 1930 for help, or report on www.cybercrime.gov.in,” the advisory stated.

Mumbai Cyber Safe

10 tips to stay safe from online banking fraud |