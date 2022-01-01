Thane: Ulhasnagar man held for cyberstalking woman

A 27-year-old man from Ulhasnagar has been arrested for allegedly cyberstalking a woman in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

The accused, a resident of Ulhasnagar, allegedly made use of the international virtual mobile to stalk a woman from Kalyan between November 12 and December 29, senior inspector Ashok Honmane of MFC police station said.

The man sent obscene messages to the victim, following which an offence under relevant sections of the IPC and Information Technology was registered, the official said.

With the help of service providers, the police on Thursday managed to zero in on the accused, who allegedly made use of two IP addresses in the crime, he said.

The accused worked with an event management company for fashion shows and used to make videos of women and load them on YouTube, the official added.

Published on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 12:28 PM IST