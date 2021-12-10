NCW launches online resource center to help women on issues pertaining to cyberbullying, cyberstalking, financial frauds

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday launched an online resource center to help women on issues pertaining to online safety such as cyberbullying, cyberstalking, financial frauds, etc., under the ‘We Think Digital’ programme, run collaboratively by the Commission, Facebook and Cyber Peace Foundation.

The online resource center was inaugurated by the Governor of Jharkhand Ramesh Bais and NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma in the presence of Major Vineet Kumar, Founder and Director, Cyber Peace Foundation, in Ranchi yesterday. The resource center can be accessed at www.digitalshakti.org .

At the launch of the online resource center, Sharma said it will be a milestone as it will help women in the safe usage of technology and will also help them to be safe from online threats. "It will act as a source of information and support for online presence. The center will also help in fighting cyber violence against women and will help prevent tech abuse against them," she added.

According to a government release, the online resource center will provide information on cyber security in the form of posters, awareness videos, quizzes and self-learning modules which will include lessons with tips for safe usage and reporting and redressal of cybercrimes. The users will also find byte-sized information on various topics of cyber security on the website. The e-learning section of the resource center will also let the users take a short assessment to gauge the level of knowledge taken through the course.

It will also provide information on all the avenues of reporting in case a woman faces any cybercrime. It will provide information on step-by-step process of reporting on cyber-crime issues including reporting on social media platforms, getting content taken down from website, etc., the release further said.

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 06:37 PM IST