Maharashtra: Rohit Pawar seeks CM’s intervention for settlement of farmers insurance

Rohit Pawar | File Image

NCP legislator Rohit Pawar on Friday in a letter to Chief Minister Mr Eknath Shinde complained about delays in clearing insurance claims of farmers by the insurance companies.

Pawar said that the insurance companies instead of indulging in profit-making should clear the time-bound claims by the farmers who have already been hit due to retreating rains and floods.

"Under thePradhanMantri Crop Insurance Scheme, 96.61 lakh farmers have paid insurance in the state and 49 lakh farmers have sought compensation due to the loss of continuous rains. But insurance companies have processed only 5.5 lakh applications so far. These companies are rejecting the claims of farmers by giving various technical reasons," he said in his letter.

He further added, "In Ahmednagar district alone,the farmers and the state government paid Rs81 crore towards insurance instalmentbutthe insurance companies have paid only Rs9 crore."

"This policy of the insurance companies is profiteering and in this regard, the Chief Minister was requested to pay attention to the immediate compensation of the damaged farmers," said Pawar.

He brought to the Chief Minister’s notice that despite the completion of surveys of damage caused to agriculture by rains and water logging the insurance companiesarenot settling the claims.