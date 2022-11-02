Mumbai: Amid demands for declaration of wet drought, Maha Govt to provide financial aid to farmers hit by rains in Oct | Representative pic

Mumbai: Even though the Shinde-Fadnavis government has not announced a wet drought in Maharashtra as demanded by the opposition, it has decided to provide financial assistance for the damage caused by the rains in October.

The state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Mr Eknath Shinde gave its approval. This will be in addition to the disbursement of compensation worth Rs 4,700 crore already paid by the state government for the damage caused by rains.

Govt instructs district administration to complete panchnamas

The Chief Minister’s Office said that the preliminary estimates show that about 25 lakh hectares of land has been damaged. Till date no compensation was given to the farmers who were hit hard due to the severe damage caused to the crops due to incessant rains. It further added that the government has paid compensation over and above the criteria and it will be done now also.

The CMO said that the government has given instructions to the district administration to complete panchnamas (assessment) of the damage at the earliest so that the financial aid will be provided.

Fourth phase of Rajmata Jijau Maternal and Child Health and Nutrition Mission to be implemented

The state cabinet approved the implementation of the fourth phase of Rajmata Jijau Maternal and Child Health and Nutrition Mission to reduce malnutrition among children aged between 0 to 6 years under all rural, tribal and urban projects under the Integrated Child Development Scheme. The state cabinet also approved the formation of a state level coordination committee under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary.

The Mission was launched in 2005. After that, the scope of the mission was extended for the second phase (year 2011 to 2015) and the third phase (year 2016 to 2020). The expenses for the activities implemented through the mission are from the funds received from UNICEF. The Mission also focuses on improvement in the quality of nutrition and empowerment of women.