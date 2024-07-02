Maharashtra: RLDA Progresses On Nagpur Railway Station Redevelopment, Set For Completion By December 2025 | X

The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), a statutory authority under the Ministry of Railways, is making significant progress in redeveloping the Nagpur Railway Station in Maharashtra. After completing all preparatory works and shifting existing utilities at the site, construction work on the eastern as well as the western sides of the station is progressing as planned and this project will be completed in December 2025 as per its schedule.

Key Features of the Redeveloped Station

• Passenger Capacity: The redeveloped Nagpur Railway Station is designed to accommodate 98,000 passengers per day.

• Segregated Areas: The station will feature dedicated segregation of arrival and departure passengers with separate Foot Over Bridges (FOBs) and a 108-meter-wide concourse with roof plaza that includes all passenger amenities and retail options.

• Arrival and Departure Plazas: On the west side, the station will have a Departure and Arrival Plaza (G+2) with a 3,420 sqm basement parking area and a circulating area with defined lanes for taxis, cars, and autos, providing smooth passage with drop-off and pick-up facilities. The east side will feature an Arrival Building (G+5) and a Departure Building (G+2) with a unified basement of approximately 13,250 sqm. The design ensures smooth traffic flow with both basement and surface parking on both sides of the station.

Construction Progress

• East Side: Steady progress is being made on the east side Arrival Building (G+5), with construction reaching the third floor, while the second floor of the Departure Building (G+2) is currently under construction. The temporary new booking counter is ready for relocation. However, to avoid inconvenience to passengers, it is planned to shift the booking counter only after the provision of a staircase connection at the new location to the South FOB on Platform 8 is established.

• West Side: The construction of the Railway Administration Building WW4 (G+7)on the west side, designated to shift the existing facility is in progress. Its foundation work is complete and it is planned to make a steel composite building for faster work execution and for longer life. Its steel structure is under fabrication in the RDSO approved workshop and work will be expedited with this fabricated material.

This area was previously used for car parking and housed a few office stores. The old car parking area has been cleared, with dismantled structures and relocated parking facilities. To avoid disruption of passenger movement on the west side of the station, a phased approach to basement construction has been planned and executed and 50% basement has been completed and remaining area will be taken up from August 2024 end. Work on the platforms for the FOBs and Concourse will commence soon as its steel work is under fabrication in workshop.

Execution Strategy

This brownfield project is being executed in a phased manner to avoid disrupting train operations and minimize inconvenience to passengers preserving the heritage building of this station. Although the foundational work in any civil engineering project on a brownfield site takes time and often remains invisible, the work is progressing steadily. Physical progress of the overall project can be said as 33% and will be commissioned on schedule in December 2025.