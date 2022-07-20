Maharashtra reports 6 COVID-19 deaths; 2 from Mumbai | (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)

A day after no Covid death was reported across Maharashtra, six people succumbed to the deadly SARSCoV-2 virus on Tuesday, increasing the total death toll to 1,48,032. Of the six deaths, two were from Mumbai hence the city’s death toll has now risen to 19,634.

Meanwhile, the cases have doubled across the state on Tuesday, with 2,279 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours compared to 1,111 patients found on Monday. Now, the state’s caseload stands at 80,22,781.

Whereas, the city witnessed 284 cases, increasing the total count to 11,21,546 cases, so far. Masina Hospital consultant pulmonologist Dr Sonam Solanki said, “There will be up and down in the number of cases. Although we are not changing the rate of hospitalisation or serious illnesses anymore, it’s a good time to take the booster dose if people have not taken it.”

While social distancing and masks are important ways of prevention. Now it is no longer about deaths. It’s about protecting ourselves from the number of days lost at work, which is why prevention would be better, she added.