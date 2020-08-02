Coronavirus in Maharashtra: State records 9,601 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 4,31,719

Mumbai: Showing a steady decrease in infection cases, Mumbai recorded 1,059 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the city's case count to 1,15,346, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). With 45 new fatalities registered, the total death toll in the city due to covid19 has jumped to 6,395.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded highest single-day death of 322 on Saturday taking the total number of fatalities due to Covid19 across the state to 15,316. The fatality rate in the state as on Saturday stands to 3.55 % much higher than national fatality rate of 2.15%

The state's overall spike in Covid-19 cases on Saturday was 9601, taking the cumulative case count in the state to 4,31,719.

On Saturday total 832 patients recovered and were discharged, taking the total number of those recovered and discharged to 87,906, whereas total 10,725 people were discharged across the state taking the number of total recoveries in the state to 2,66,883.

The recovery rate in Mumbai has jumped to 76 %, whereas the recovery rate in state is lower than the city at 61.82%.

"All 24 wards as on Friday have registered a doubling rate of above 45 days. The lowest doubling rate (45 days) in Mumbai is in D ward (Malabar hill, Napean Sea Road, Grant Road), while the highest doubling rate (161 days) was registered at H East ward (Khar east, Bandra east). While the average doubling rate of cases of Mumbai has increased to 77 days," said Iqbal Singh Chahal, BMC commissioner.

Mumbai as on Saturday has 614 containment zones (slums and chawls), while total 5409 Buildings remained sealed across the city. Currently 9.08,099 people are in home quarantine and 38,947 people are admitted to institution isolation centres across the state.

In Mumbai K east ward ( Andheri East, Vile Parle, Jogeshwari and P North ward (Malad) continue to top the list of the worst effected wards across the city with 7330 and 6945 cumulative cases respectively. While K east ward has highest death cases in the city with 455 fatalities due to covid 19, P North ward does not lag far behind with 302 deaths.

Meanwhile in state, Thane and Pune remain the worst as compared to Mumbai with 31,946 and 46345 active coronavirus cases respectively. Mumbai as on on Saturday has only 20,731 active covid 19 cases.

BMC on Saturday released a campaign video of the civic administration's efforts on fighting the pandemic and various measures, strategies that it has adopted in last four months to keep the virus at bay. The video has been released in three languages-- English, Hindi and Marathi.